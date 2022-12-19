WILTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Wilton North Dakota is located about 30 miles North of Bismarck.

The small town of about 700 people is home to The County Line Cafe. That’s where reporter Taylor Aasen went on Monday for Destination Dakota.

KX News met with the owner of The County Line Cafe, Stacey Hakanson and she talked more about her business and why she enjoys the local community of Wilton.

Hakanson has owned the cafe for seven years and prior to that, she worked at the cafe for the previous owners. Hakanson has lived in Wilton for twenty-two years and said that she really just enjoys the small town.

“I like the small-town community. Wilton, the community here, they all band together to help everybody and it’s just, it’s, small town. It’s homey and that’s kind of what our cafe is like. It’s like hometown and the good home-cooked meals,” said Hakanson.

The cafe is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then they reopen at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening.

On Saturday and Sunday, the cafe closes at 2 p.m. Hakanson also mentioned that they have a full salad bar on the weekends.