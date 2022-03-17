For years, Homesteaders Restaurant has celebrated area basketball teams making it to the state level. Owner Dean Aberle said this is just one way to acknowledge the success of the athletes this far.

“I love to provide them with a free meal. They are one of eight teams left and since I’ve been doing that, my good friend, Dr. Brian Vibeto, the orthodontist down the street, has jumped on my bandwagon and we love providing meals for area teams that make the state tournament. Just a special recognition for them,” Aberle said.

Aberle added he loves sports and supporting the home team, so carrying on this tradition from the previous owner was a no-brainer.

Bishop Ryan players said having the backing of not only the school but also the community means the world and helps them get ready to compete.

“It’s pretty awesome to know that we have all these people supporting us,” junior forward Ian Johnson said.

“It’s really cool getting support from businesses around Minot just kind of supporting the boys and letting them know that they’re here for them,” head coach Brody Bosch said.

Johnson said this also allows them to loosen up a bit before the big games.

“It’s really awesome to just kind of calm down before it all just kind of happens this week,” Johnson said.