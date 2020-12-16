Homesteaders Restaurant donates free meals to healthcare workers at Trinity in Minot

Healthcare workers have gone through a lot in the past several months, so one restaurant wanted to give them a little comfort.

Over 300 employees at Trinity Homes in Minot enjoyed a free meal catered by Homesteaders Restaurant. Meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert were all on the menu.

We spoke to one of those workers who say small acts of kindness like this are what get them through.

“It’s been crazy. Very emotional. A lot of families that normally see around the holidays or every day. They can’t come in and visit their loved ones, It’s been trying and emotional for all staff,” said Lori Naze.

Homesteaders also fed workers at Trinity Health on Tuesday.