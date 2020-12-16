Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Homesteaders Restaurant donates free meals to healthcare workers at Trinity in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Healthcare workers have gone through a lot in the past several months, so one restaurant wanted to give them a little comfort.

Over 300 employees at Trinity Homes in Minot enjoyed a free meal catered by Homesteaders Restaurant. Meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert were all on the menu.

We spoke to one of those workers who say small acts of kindness like this are what get them through.

“It’s been crazy. Very emotional. A lot of families that normally see around the holidays or every day. They can’t come in and visit their loved ones, It’s been trying and emotional for all staff,” said Lori Naze.

Homesteaders also fed workers at Trinity Health on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

Car Crash

Meals for Families

When you can see Saturn and Jupiter's great conjunction

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Several chances for snow are in the forecast

NDC DEC 16

YouthWorks

Girl's Basketball

High School Hockey

Boy's Basketball

Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Toy Giveaway

Pandemic Timeline

FDHU Press Conference

Mayor's Challenge

ID.me

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories