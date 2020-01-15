Homicide suspect makes initial appearance in court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Minot man makes his initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities aren’t saying much because there may be another suspect involved. But, they do say 22-year-old Marcus Lee of Minot is accused of conspiring to murder 29-year-old Dominick Stephens over the weekend.

Prosecutors sealed the affidavit in the case, but police said this afternoon, they believe Lee was in the vehicle that pursued Stephens early Sunday morning.

He was found after his vehicle crashed near Minot State University’s Dome and later died of gunshot wounds at Trinity Hospital.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 18. If Lee is found guilty on the consipiracy to commit murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gymnastics"

CPR

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPR"

Mandan Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flooding"

Pork Producer Struggles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pork Producer Struggles"

Marcus Lee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marcus Lee"

Dominick Stephens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominick Stephens"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14"

Safe Routes to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Routes to School"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Wastewater Spills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wastewater Spills"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay"

Clear Your Vehicle!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clear Your Vehicle!"

College Basketball - Jan. 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball - Jan. 13"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge