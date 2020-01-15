Homicide suspect makes initial appearance in court

A Minot man makes his initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities aren’t saying much because there may be another suspect involved. But, they do say 22-year-old Marcus Lee of Minot is accused of conspiring to murder 29-year-old Dominick Stephens over the weekend.

Prosecutors sealed the affidavit in the case, but police said this afternoon, they believe Lee was in the vehicle that pursued Stephens early Sunday morning.

He was found after his vehicle crashed near Minot State University’s Dome and later died of gunshot wounds at Trinity Hospital.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 18. If Lee is found guilty on the consipiracy to commit murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.