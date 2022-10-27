Ashley Wilcox is one of the three actresses in the Honky Tonk Angels. Her acting career has taken her to New York City, Florida, and now Medora.

“When I was five years old, I was in a beauty contest and I broke my arm and I told my mom I still wanted to do it, and I wanted to sing,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox plays the character of Sue Ellen, one of the three singers. The other two are Darlene and Angela. Wilcox said she has a personal connection to the character she portrays.

“She wanted to always be a performer and she grew up as a country girl: That kind of hits home a little bit. Coming from Indiana, I definitely have some more country roots than the average person,” Wilcox said.

The music being performed are by artists like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette.

“It’s a lot of familiar, favorite songs. In the end, they realize they accomplish their dreams of being able to perform on the national stage,” Wilcox said.

The season may have changed, but the fun and entertainment of Medora has moved inside the Old Town Hall Theater.

“It’s a special time to be in Medora in the fall. We’re really excited to offer another show, another opportunity for people to come out and enjoy their time here,” Medora Theater Manager Maddie Thompson said.

Just like singing comes with a sacrifice, so does acting, something Wilcox finds familiar.

“You have to be willing to take that big step and say this is what I’m willing to do and this is where it’s going to take me,” Wilcox said.

When she is not on stage, she finds a way to keep in touch with family.

“It’s a lot easier now that we have the technology that we have because we can Facetime. I have two sons and a husband,” Wilcox said.

You can catch Wilcox and the other cast members until November 6th which will be the last day. What’s next for Medora will be the Very Merry Badlands Christmas coming in December.