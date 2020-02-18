Honor Flight Network to Fly Veterans from Bismarck to Memorials in Washington, D.C.

Local veterans will soon have more opportunities to be honored in the nation’s capitol.

The Honor Flight Network announced it will be flying out of Bismarck on a regular basis. The announcement was made in a room full of veterans today.

The Honor Flight Network was established to transport veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials. This program brings veterans together from all branches of the military, allowing them to bond over their service to the country.

“And it’s just great to share time with these older veterans, World War II and Korean. And share some stories. These guys, so of them have never told their story. They’ve never brought it back out because it is painful,” shares James Avard, a board member of Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

The first WNDHF is expected to take off this fall. Flights are funded by donations.

