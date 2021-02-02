Honoring Black History: Masahudu Abubakar’s Adom African Market brings a piece of his home to North Dakota

KX News is Honoring Black History by sharing stories of people making a difference in North Dakota.

We meet the owner of the African Market in Bismarck and what people describe as a piece of home.

Masahudu Abubakar, originally from Ghana, moved to Dickinson from New York after arriving in the United States in 2008.

He says before the market opened its doors, it was an obstacle just to get some of their favorite products stateside.

“Getting anything, any food from, that resembles, what we have back home was a lot of work back then,” explained Abubakar.

He decided to take over the Adom African Market in 2019 when the original owner moved on to another venture.

“We usually would have to go to Fargo or order stuff online. But having this shop here brings us closer and also gives us the ability to get some African food very close by,” said Abubakar.

The market offers people a taste of home with 200 products to choose from including smoked fish, cassava leaves and fever leaves.

“Of course being away from home, we sometimes miss a lot of things. Having African food here and also a place that we usually come to hang out gives us a little bit of peace of mind that we don’t really miss home too much,” shared Abubakar.

“Everything is here! So good thing for me. I’m not going to stress myself to go get African food. Just a couple of two, three minutes and then I’m here. Then get everything I need from Africa,” said Kolubah Kennedy, a regular customer at the market.

Abubakar says he serves more than people originally from Africa. Many Bismarck natives have become regulars through the curiosity of learning about the culture.

“They walk around. Some people grab stuff. Some people ask for recipes. Other people just look around and say, ‘Good to know that you have something like this here,'” shared Abubakar.

He says having a diverse customer base makes them feel part of the community

The Adom African Market also provides beauty supplies like shea butter, braiding hair and African Black soap.