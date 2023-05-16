MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — National Police Week is celebrated across the country as a way to honor, remember, and offer peer support for those who have given their lives while upholding the law in their communities. And with a job that comes with plenty of risks, you may be wondering why a person in law enforcement is willing to risk their life to protect and serve the community.

But they say, it’s well worth it.

“I wanted to be a psychology major,” recounted Administrative Captain Jason Sundbakken, “and I went to Minot State University, and I took Intro to Psychology, and I just immediately realized that that really wasn’t what I wanted to do. So I just started taking classes until I found Intro to Criminal Justice. I found that interesting — and once again it sounds cliché — but I just really wanted to be able to help people in some way.”

Captain Sundbakken says people can celebrate Police Week by simply thanking a law enforcement officer and striking up a conversation with them.

In Minot, there have been two officers who were killed in the line of duty — one in 1918 and one in 1921.