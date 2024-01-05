MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday has been spent honoring Master Sergeant Nicholas Van Pelt and there was a memorial gathering for him at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

Ethan Surmack, a close friend of Van Pelt, met him when he transferred to the Air National Guard and knew him for four years. He said Van Pelt made him feel welcome and that Van Pelt’s personality was a fun-loving, helpful, and loyal friend.

They both liked to hunt, fish, and were both SEC football fans.

“He was one of my best friends I ever made coming up to this unit. And me moving away from where I am originally from moving away from a lot of my friends and coming up here. And him and a lot of others kind of becoming my family are just things I’ll always remember. He was like a father figure to me and one of my best friends I made since being up here,” said Cermak.

Meeting him eight years ago in the military, Angela Lage is another close friend to Van Pelt. Their relationship grew through their love of movies, music, and work.

She says even in serious situations, he always knew how to be a friend and involved his sense of humor.

“But as we are driving around we pull over and he gets out and throws his weapon over the hood of the Humvee. And I am like what is going on and he goes mule deer. And he was just scoping hunting. That is what he was doing. We weren’t doing anything concerning, random anti-terrorism measures,” said Lage.

There will also be a celebration of life for Van Pelt in his home state of Georgia.