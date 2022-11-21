BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The holidays themselves are known as a time to spread good cheer; however, for many people, the holidays can, unfortunately, come with several triggers, especially when you are a person who is trying to beat addiction.

And addiction is something that can put a strain on several family relationships, and it can also be a fairly lonely time if you simply don’t have a place to go.

Joel Porter interviews Megan Mann from Hope Manor to talk more about the organization, and why this time of year hits differently for so many.