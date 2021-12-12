Hope Manor launches winter coat drive in Bismarck

Hope Manor has been helping people struggling with addiction since 2014, but this holiday season they’re focusing on a new mission: giving.

“Today it’s about Christmas and being of service and giving back to anyone that may need something for Christmas. “ Hope Manor director Judith Roberts said.

For the first year ever, the organization hosted a coat giveaway in the Hub.

The winter clothing drive is in honor of a longtime friend of Roberts who recovered from addiction but passed away last month.

“She lived a life of service; her name was Caroline. In her whole life since she came into recovery she was about service.” Roberts said

Volunteer and friend Elizabeth Mah remembers everything that stood out about Caroline.

“She would have this red robe on all the time, and she would always have hats and mittens and all that stuff,” Mah said.

Her spirit still motivates Mah to want to help others.

“It was a lady walking across the street, and she didn’t have mittens and so I looked to my right to give her my mittens and I didn’t have them, but I ran home and got them,” Mah said.

Ten-year-old Kloey Fry also is in the spirit of helping a friend at school needing winter gear.

“I decided to grab a coat and some hats for her, and I figured out that I should donate more clothes to my school so they can have clothes for others, because it’s a lot of kids in my school, not just one or two,” Fry said.

The community also dropped off items to support the drive.

“The community really responded to our request for donations of coats, and we ended up with about 4 SUVs full,” Roberts said.

Free gift wrapping and warm refreshments were also served in addition to the open house collections.

About 75 coats were given away and Roberts hope to make this an annual event.