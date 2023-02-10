MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Some scouts in North Dakota are sleeping outside this weekend.

But they’re not in trouble, the BCA troop for girls says they signed up for this, it’s part of their zero hero camp out.

It’s been a tradition since 1930, and the girls are hoping for temperatures to drop below zero for a special badge.

If the temps reach below freezing, they receive a frost point badge. The clock starts when the sun sets and stops when the sun rises the next morning.

This is a chance for the girls to put all their skills to the test.

“We believe in teaching not just in the classroom setting but in real life. So, we teach them survival skills. Challenging things like how to build that shelter they are going to build this weekend, how to start a fire in the snow, how to snowshoe race, how to race a klondike sled,” said Carleton Borden, the senior district executive for the Boy Scouts of America Minot Region.

The scouts can also receive a Chili Award Badge in the summer if they sleep outside when it’s over 100 degrees.