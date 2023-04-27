BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Fertility within Reach, in North Dakota, more than 47,000 people experience infertility.

It’s something that impacts communities, marriages, and families across all socio-economic classes. And Thursday night in Bismarck, there will be a fundraiser supporting those who have been diagnosed with infertility.

The Everlasting Hope organization is partnering with Laughing Sun Brewery, in Bismarck, for the event.

From 5-10 p.m., there will be a silent auction and live music from the local group “Sugar Break.” And it’s all going on to raise awareness for Everlasting Hope and the families they help each and every year, right here in our community.

“We always say that we’re not just a bar. We’re not just a brewery. We are a community spot. All of us are locals, which is a local family business, and we’re all about giving back,” said co-owner of Laughing Sun Brewery, Jared Schultz.

If you want to eat or throw axes, all that is available too. You can also make a free-will donation while you’re there.

To learn more about upcoming events for Everlasting Hope, and how you can donate, click here.