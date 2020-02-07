Horizon Middle School Students Host Health Fair

Horizon Middle School seventh-graders used what they learned in their health class this year to build projects and host a health fair — for students, by students.

The kids were given the task to take one topic and turn it into presentations.

Topics included freckles, dreams, the effects of screen time, as well as diabetes.

The fair had display models of brains, eyes and ears.

“I wanted the kids to find an interest area of the body that we don’t normally cover. So they were able to choose a system, a body system or a body organ and find out more information about that, and also a health condition that’s related to it,” shared Shelly Kuntz, health teacher at Horizon Middle School.

Horizon’s health fair was open to their families and community members.