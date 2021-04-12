Horse pasture fire update: Moisture helps crews with containment

The horse pasture fire burning out of the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park is now 95 percent contained.

The fire information officer says the rain and snow this weekend were a big help.

Mike Johnson says it’s still mapped at 5,000 acres burned.

The 5 percent that isn’t contained is in the Badlands area and is not easily accessible terrain.

Johnson says although this shot of moisture helped out, it isn’t going to take away the drought conditions.

“I expect it by this weekend to be drying out again. The fuels that carried the fire last week were those dry grasses and so as this moisture evaporates, the ground dries out a little bit more — those grasses will lose that moisture that they’ve absorbed pretty quickly. So, it’s very possible that we could see these same kind of conditions in the next week or two as things dry out,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the firefighters had to empty the water out of the engines Sunday night so it didn’t freeze, so they got a little bit of a later start Monday.