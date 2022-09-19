BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday, Legacy High School students in the group Health Occupations Students of America, hosted a Mental Health Event where students and teachers were able to de-stress with a little help from furry friends.

The students reached out to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue to see if the organization had animals that could participate in the event. Furry Friends brought out two animals: a puppy and a kitten.

Anyone could come outside to visit the two animals for a few minutes to help students and teachers ease their stress from the day.

“I think it’s just great for the students and it’s wonderful to see all the smiles on their faces,” said Joelean Lowman, HOSA Advisor. ” And kind of a nice little break from the academics and the daily stressors.”

Lowman said it was a wonderful event and they would love to partner up with Furry Friends again in a similar way.