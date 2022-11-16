Bismarck, ND- Health leaders are selling tickets to raise money for hospice care.

Workers from CHI Health at Home are selling eight thousand raffle tickets for a $1,000 Scheels gift card in Bismarck.

They’re raising money to benefit their hospice program.

Right now, CHI offers hospice services for families living around Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston.

Health workers say in the past year, they’ve had around a 30 percent increase in hospice patients who receive care near the end of their lives.

“One of those is called end of life doula. And any person who’s put on hospice through our program gets full access to that doula if they’d like,” CHI at Home community relations coordinator Tiffany Krumm said. “And we have to fundraise for that every year so that the families and hospice patients don’t have to worry about that.”

If you miss out on the raffle, CHI health workers say you can also help by donating money or becoming a volunteer.