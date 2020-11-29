Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise for 4th straight day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health nurses Crys Kuntz, left, and Sara Nelson confer inside the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, N.D., where vehicles were lined up for the weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing. A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus rose for a fourth straight day. Officials say there are 323 patients in medical facilities around the state, an increase of six in the last day.. There are 19 staffed intensive care unit beds and 258 staffed inpatient beds open statewide, according to statistics gathered Saturday. The highest number of hospitalizations during the pandemic is 332. A total of 725 positive tests were confirmed in the last day. Officials reported five new deaths, increasing the cumulative number of fatalities to 920.

