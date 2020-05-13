Coronavirus
Hospitals across the state ask that you wear a face mask before entering facilities

With guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CHI St. Alexius in Williston and Bismarck are now asking all visitors and patients have their own face mask, or some sort of mouth and nasal covering, like a bandana or shirt, before entering hospitals and clinics.

This is not a requirement, however.

They say this is their way of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and conserving PPE for health care providers.

Trinity Health in Minot and Sanford Health Bismarck are both asking the same.

“I just hope that this season will pass and we’ll have a good vaccine and people will be able to go back to more normal behavior,” said Nurse Practioner Camille Settelmeyer.

Settelmeyer also says if you do touch your mask at all while in the buildings, that you wash your hands.

