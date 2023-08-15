MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With the 44th Norsk Høstfest rapidly approaching in September, there are still festival guests who need hosts for temporary housing.

According to a news release, the home housing hosts will benefit as they will create lifelong friendships with artisans, vendors, and festival entertainers.

Hosts in years past have shared that being a host has been one of the best experiences because of the first-hand knowledge and experiences the guests have shared.

All the hosts have to do is provide a private bedroom and bathroom, meals and transportation is not needed, but they are appreciated. Housing is generally only needed for one to four nights.

The Høstfest office will match guests with hosts according to availability, as well as other criteria that the hosts had specified on the form. Hosts will also get free general admission to the festival, September 27-30.

If you would like more information about being a host, you can contact Heather at (701) 852-2368.