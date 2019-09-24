Høstfest kickoff luncheon

Well it’s time, Hostfest is here and people are already for the big festival.

People gathered at the Grand Hotel, in Minot–for the Joint Service Luncheon today. To help get things started out right, the big Scandinavian horn was sounded.

We spoke with an avid Høstfest go’er who said Høstfest is where it’s at. There’s always something to do and something to see.

“The outfits, the attire the people wear. I did a few Norwegian dances when I was kid with an older lady in our hometown and learned some of the background of the stuff, but just to learn more about your heritage, i’m excited to do that.” says Darin Erstad.

Later this evening, Erstad will be inducted into the Scandinavian American Hall of Fame Banquet.

