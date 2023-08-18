MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday is expected to be our hottest day of the month.

And as you can imagine, the hot summer day drew hundreds of families to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan.

This is the final weekend before the park closes for the season.

Both parents and kids KX News talked with said Friday feels like the unofficial end of summer with one final lap around the lazy river or one more trip down the water slide.

“100% eager. 100%. We were ready to do this, stand in line as long as we had to to get in here,” grandmother Deanne Johnson said.

“The crowd surprised me a lot, actually, when I got here and saw the line, I wasn’t sure if we were going to be able to make it in, I actually texted my wife to say I don’t know if we’re going to be going in because the lines so long, but we thought we’d play it by ear, see how fast the lines moving,” Lorne Dunne from Ottawa said. “It’s actually moving pretty quick, so we thought we’d stay and hang out.”

Raging Rivers’ last day of the season is Sunday. The park will be open from 12-5 p.m. and it’s just $10 to get in.