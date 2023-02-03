MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots announced the addition of local talent for the 2023 season roster.

According to a news release, athletes from Creighton University and the University of Illinois have already joined.

Braydon (Gage) Yost and Trevyn Badger are right-handed pitchers from Minot State University.

The Hot Tots are excited to have some familiar faces on the team to add more of a local representation to the team.

Gage Yost is a sophomore pitcher from Rosemount, MN where he played for Rosemount High School until graduation in 2020. The 2022 season was the first season he pitched for Minot State, and he is ready to continue playing baseball in Minot for the summer.

“I’m excited to compete this summer on my own turf,” Yost said. “Can’t wait to meet the guys and get rolling on a championship season.”

Trevyn Badger is the other athlete to sign on from Minot State. He’s a junior pitcher from San Tan Valley, AZ. Badger is no stranger to the high-caliber teams and fast-paced season in the Northwoods League as he played for Eau Claire Express from 2021-2022.

“I’m excited about being in North Dakota this summer. I’ve been fortunate enough to call this place home for the past three years,” Badger said. “I’m ready to get to know the team and win some games.”

Coach Mitchell Gallagher is excited to add players that Minot fans will know but is also excited to add more experience to the young team.

“I’m thrilled we were able to add these two veteran arms to our staff,” Gallagher said. “It’s great to get a couple of local guys that are part of the local community but they also come with a track record of collegiate success and some Northwoods experience as well. They will make an immediate impact in our pitching staff.”

