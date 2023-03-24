MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots, in the Northwoods League, added more players from two Florida Junior Colleges.

According to a news release, Polk State College’s Travis Stapleton and Eastern Florida State College’s KC Swords will find themselves in North Dakota this summer playing baseball.

Travis Stapleton is a sophomore catcher from Clermont, FL. Before playing for Polk State College, he played for the University of North Florida. Stapleton is used to the fast-paced, high-caliber play of the Northwoods League, because he played the summer of 2022 in Wausau for Woodchucks, he’s excited to be playing in a new state.

“I’ve never been to North Dakota, so I’m excited to play in a new state and experience an area I’m not familiar with,” Stapleton said. “I’m excited to compete on a new team with guys from all over the country. Looking forward to a good summer in Minot!”

KC Swords is a sophomore left-handed pitcher who also has experience playing in the Northwoods League. He played for the Eau Claire Express in 2021. Swords is excited to experience this part of the country playing with the Hot Tots.

“I’m looking forward to a fun summer up in North Dakota. Being from Florida, it’s a great opportunity to spend a summer in a different part of the country that most wouldn’t get to see where I’m from,” said Swords. “I’ve previously played in the Northwood, and it was a great experience and super cool atmosphere. Can’t wait to do it again for the Hot Tots!”

Coach Mitchell Gallagher is excited to bring more talent to the team.

“KC’s a veteran to the league, and I’m thrilled to be getting him up here to pitch for us. He’s a crafty lefty that lives up to his last name getting a ton of swings and misses,” Gallagher said. “Travis impressed me immediately when he played against us this year. Really good defensively behind the dish and a pure hitter that I expect to drive in some runs for us.”

Fans can get information about tickets and getting involved by visiting the Hot Tots website.