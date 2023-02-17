MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots added two players from Seminole State College of Florida for the 2023 season.

According to a news release, the Hot Tots have already added multiple pitchers and catchers to the roster, so they started to fill their infield, starting with Nic Pepe and Ryan Recio.

Nic Pepe is a freshman second and third baseman originally from Sarasota, FL. Pepe’s says he’s excited to see what he can bring to the Hot Tots this summer.

“Can’t wait to get up to Minot this summer. Go, Hot Tots!” Pepe said.

Ryan Recio is a sophomore second and third baseman as well but is originally from Boca Raton, FL.

These future Hot Tots have made headlines in Florida, Pepe hit a double and Recio hit an RBI to win the game during the home opener, as a result, they have already impressed coach Mitch Gallagher.

“I’m excited to get Nic and Ryan up for the summer,” Gallagher said. “Seminole State consistently produces quality hitters and after seeing these two multiple times this fall, I know they will add a high-energy style of play to our lineup.”

Fans are ready to see what Gallagher means by “high-energy style play.” Fans can find information about buying tickets and other ways to be involved on the Hot Tots website.