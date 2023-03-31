MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots are teaming up with Elison Assisted Living to add some entertainment to their games this summer.

According to a news release, most professional sports teams have dance teams and cheerleaders, but the Hot Tots want to do something slightly different.

Fans are going to be able to see the residents of Elison Assisted Living taking the field as the official dance team.

These ladies will be known as the Elison Assisted Living Hot Totties, and they will be one of the many entertaining elements that come with every game.

The team announced the cheerleaders at a Business After Hours event that was hosted at Elison Assisted Living. The premiered hype video showed the ladies as the celebrities they will be once the season starts.

The nine ladies who make up the team were at the event and were met with cheers and applause.

Monica Blake, the Hot Tots general manager, also attended the event to welcome the ladies to the team. The decision to work with Elison and provide a different type of cheerleaders came from the motto of using fun to make a difference.

Elison is always looking for exciting, fun, and new ways for residents to get involved with in the community and give them opportunities to have fun and do things that they enjoy.

The Hot Tots allow wanted to provide an outlet for them that would let them have fun and be supported by the communtiy.

The Hot Tots team posted the Hot Totties hype-up video to social media and Minot did not disappoint, the video got over 5,000 views and more than 100 likes in less than 24 hours.

Fans who are looking forward to see the Hot Totties can buy tickets online. The current ticket packages includes five tickets, free food, a free hat and jersey, as well as exclusive perks, but they are only available until May and are almost sold out for five games.