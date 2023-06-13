MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots are saying thank you to the men and women in the military with a Military Appreciation Night.

According to a news release, the game is happening at Corbett Field on June 23 at 7:05 p.m.

The players will wear a specialty camouflage jersey to pay tribute to those who have served, and after the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off through an online platform so that fans can bid on them. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit On The Water Inc. (OTW).

OTW is an organization that provides a relaxing experience for veterans with an emphasis on those with PTSD, through the program, veterans can experience the beauty of the state by staying in the veteran’s cabin and participating in fishing events at no cost.

The Minot Air Force Base K-9 Unit will be giving special demonstrations during the game.

All veterans and active-duty members are being offered an exclusive ticket package for the game, it includes a seat in the grandstand, a hat, and a 90-minute all-you-can-eat-buffet for $25 per ticket.

There are only 100 tickets left for the game and is predicted to be the second sold-out game of the season.

For military members who would like to access the deal, you can visit the Hot Tots website, make sure to use the promo code “MILITARY23.” People can also call the office at (701) 838-8687.