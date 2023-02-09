MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots are going to be rolling around in a ride as delicious as their hotdish namesake thanks to Westlie Motor Company.

According to a news release, the Hot Tots are looking to upgrade their F-150 and turn it into a total spud with help from their fans.

The baseball team is asking for their fans’ participation in creating a fierce truck that the city can rally behind.

Spect-TATERS and fans can submit ideas for the name on the Hot Tot’s website until February 14.

Once all the names have been submitted, the team will pick their top three, and then fans can vote for their favorite.

The winner will inspire the custom wrap of the entire truck, which will be done by Sign Co.

The truck will be shown off in the weeks following the contest closing.

It’s time for a truck that’s Built Tot Tough.