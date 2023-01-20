MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots are starting to put together their 2023 season roster.

The first to sign onto the 2023 Hot Tots roster is Devin Jones, a freshman outfielder at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jones is from Papillion Nebraska and attended Creighton Prep where he lettered in varsity baseball for two years until he transferred to Millard West High School where he again, lettered in varsity baseball for two years.

During his last year of play, Jones helped bring a Nebraska State Championship title back to Millard West.

He was also ranked the top outfielder in the class of 2022 by Perfect Game and was named a PG Upperclass All-American Honorable Mention.

Jones is heading into his freshman season at Creighton University.

“Devin is somebody we’re really excited to have this summer. Creighton has a history of producing top talent and Devin is no exception” Mitchell Gallager, Hot Tots Head Coach, said. “He is a strong defender with raw potential at the plate and he is eager to get out here. He’s a great fit for what we are looking to do here in Minot.”

The Hot Tots will continue announcing their roster throughout the coming months.

“I look forward to competing and bringing a strong work ethic to contribute to the Minot Hot Tot’s success in our first year,” said Jones. “From what I’ve heard, Minot is the place to be!”