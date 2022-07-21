MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With many hotels booked in Minot this weekend, you may be wondering where people might be staying if they don’t have a room.

The North Dakota State Fair is here and some visitors are staying overnight.

With hotels booked all weekend long, campgrounds are an alternative place to stay.

The Executive Director of Visit Minot says people come from all over the state, the surrounding states and even Canada, but staying overnight depends on what they want to do, not how far they live.

“The highest concentration of people to come to the North Dakota State Fair live within a three-hour radius, I guess, of Minot. And so, yes we see people who are staying overnight. It really has more to do with obviously how far they live away, but also how much time they want to spend in Minot,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director for Visit Minot.

Schoenrock says she spoke with many hotels in the area, and they say more rooms will be available after this weekend.