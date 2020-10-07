Coronavirus
Hotels start to see a rise in business after a coronavirus-driven decline

Hotels in the region are finally starting to see an increase in visitation.

With events and travel plans canceled because of COVID-19, many hotels were suffering. But recently, the Minot area is seeing more and more people starting to stay in hotels again.

The general manager of the Grand Hotel says visitation numbers are still slightly unpredictable right now because of the pandemic, but they are taking it day by day.

“I think that guests’ fears are starting to calm down a little bit, and I think people are a little stir crazy and they are starting to have a staycation instead of traveling to Florida they might just stay here for the weekend,” said Gabriel Meija, the Grand Hotel general manager.

According to Visit Minot, in July and August, visitors from 46 states made their way to the Magic City.

