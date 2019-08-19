Hottest Baby Names of the Year

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– The North Dakota Division of Vital Records released 2018’s most popular baby names in North Dakota.

Spoiler, they are the same as the year before. For boys, the name Oliver was once again the most popular. Followed by Owen, Henry, Easton, and Hudson.

For girls, the name Emma held the crown for the most popular name. That was followed by Olivia, Harper, Amelia, and Charlotte.

Deputy State Registrar Carmell Barth says when names are popular, they stay popular for a number of years.