BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A hearing was held at the Capitol on Tuesday regarding a bill that would help ease the expenses of adopting a child.

Many spoke in favor of the bill — House Bill 1176, which consists of two parts.

The first part of the bill would provide a tax credit for adoption expenses, using an already-established mechanism in the federal tax code. The second part would provide tax credits to agencies such as maternity homes, adoption agencies, and pregnancy resource centers.

The bill was passed by the House in February and will be headed to the Senate shortly.