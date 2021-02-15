House Bills 1189 and 1198 look to add time limits on turning votes in, restrictions to the governor’s powers

A bill is moving through the House looking to limit another of the governor’s powers — this time in regards to voting.

House Bill 1198 would prevent the governor from having any control over the number of polling places.

Ahead of the primary election in 2020, county auditors asked the governor to make the election vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Preparing for an election takes a few months and auditors weren’t sure what the status of the pandemic would be in June.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order following the auditors advice.

Assistant House Majority Leader Scott Louser says House Bill 1198 would make it so voters have somewhere to vote in person on Election Day.

“You can’t just snap a finger and turn an election on and off. You have to have those situations covered in advance as well as I think that it went in the primary, people still wanted to be able to vote in person because they were a bit confused and they were also confused on what was sent to them as to whether or not they were going to be able to physically vote in November as well,” Louser said.

Louser says the bill will be voted on Tuesday.

Legislators are also trying to pass a bill that would put time limits on voting and the amount of time to get results turned in.

If passed, House Bill 1189 would require election workers to get the results back to auditors in 90 minutes.

The Executive Director of the County Auditors Association says auditors oppose this bill because of the logistics.

She says auditors from 45 of the state’s 53 counties took a survey, which shows 55 percent of the counties would be in violation of the bill because it took 90 minutes or longer to get the results back to the auditor.

For example, McLean had a polling location 60 miles away from the courthouse — just driving time, not including tearing things down.

“If you rush this process of closing down, it only means that more errors could be made. This is a very important part of the process of closing of the polls and this is not a part of the process that you want to rush. You want it to be accurate not necessarily the fastest way to get the job done,” said Donnell Preskey.

Another portion of the bill would require voters once polls have closed on election night to fill out their ballot in 30 minutes.

That way no one can hold up the process.