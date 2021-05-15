House fires in Bismarck destroy, damage family homes

Two fires kept the Bismarck Fire Depasrtment busy Friday night and Saturday morning.

Around 8:00 p.m., May 14, Fire crews responded to a report of fire at a mobile home in the 2500 block of East Broadway.

The structure was showing heavy fire and smoke when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The occupant of the home had been helped out of the building before crews arrived and was transported to the hospital.

Six fire units and 18 firefighters battled the blaze.

Authorities say the home is a total loss. An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Meanwhile, Bismarck fire crews responded to a blaze around 2:50 a.m., Saturday in the 1000 block of Crescent Lane.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the two-story single family home was billowing heavy smoke and the occupants were outside trying to put out the fire at the back of the house.

Six units and 18 firefighters fought the blaze, which caused significant damage to the attic of the building.

No inujires were reported.

The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.