House unanimously passes bill to designate Pulse Nightclub as national memorial

This month marked four years since 49 lives were taken when a man walked into Pulse Nightclub and opened fire.

Now, there’s a push to make the tragic site in Orlando a national memorial.

Friday, the U.S. House unanimously passed a bill that would do just that. The two Florida representatives who introduced the bill say this is just one way to honor the people who lost their lives there, along with the survivors, first responders and the community who mourned the tragedy.

There is currently no Senate companion bill.

The owner of the Pulse Nightclub established the onePulse Foundation, which has plans for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum, set to open in 2022.