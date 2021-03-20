House rescinds ratification of Equal Rights Amendment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has voted to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.

The state Democratic-NPL Party blasted the action late Friday, calling it an “assault on women’s rights.”

Democrats questioned why the resolution was moved to the top of the House calendar Friday after having a committee hearing on Thursday.

The lead sponsor of the resolution, Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, says there’s a “radical movement” at the national level to reinterpret the Equal Rights Amendment to codify abortion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

The Junction

Movie Casting

Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school

Ag Experiment

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Law Enforcement Vaccines

Runaways in ND

Unemployment in ND

Bunch of Audits

PRCA Rodeo

FF MAR 19

NDC MAR 19

Warm start to spring: Mike's Full Forecast 3/19/2021

Century Track & Field

Class B State Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News