House rescinds ratification of Equal Rights Amendment

BISMARK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has voted to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.

The state Democratic-NPL Party blasted the action late Friday, calling it an “assault on women’s rights.”

Democrats questioned why the resolution was moved to the top of the House calendar Friday after having a committee hearing on Thursday.

The lead sponsor of the resolution, Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, says there’s a “radical movement” at the national level to reinterpret the Equal Rights Amendment to codify abortion.