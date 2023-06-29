BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The grass is certainly greener after a few healthy rains in North Dakota, but that also means a healthy breeding ground for mosquitos.

Bismarck has 10 mosquito trap locations around the city they count weekly. After counting over 800 mosquitos the week of Memorial Day, last week, public health workers counted about half that number.

Bismarck’s mosquito program continues through Labor Day. Bismarck’s vector control also checks the city for stagnant water and uses fog at certain times of the summer to help kill mosquitos.

“We do treat stagnant water with mosquito larvicide. This pesticide we use does not kill or harm any other aquatic life. The forms that we use are normally a Briquette form that we can chuck in the water. If the water doesn’t have a lot of organic grasses in it. If it does we tend to use a granular form that we can apply with backpack sprayers as you can see in this picture,” said Anton Sattler, an environmental health administrator.

Health workers say mosquitos are most active at sunrise and sunset.

Dickinson, Williston, and Minot have all begun mosquito treatment phases for the summertime as well.