Summer is here and you know what that means?

Well for many kids this is the time to make a buck or two and set some summer goals.

Here in Bismarck, Horizon Middle school, 13-year-old Emily Schroeder has decided she wants to do just that.

Her mom, Kimberly Schroeder, says Emily is very ambitious, hard-working, and gives everything 100 percent effort.

She says she has always wanted to earn her own money and does not like it when others have to pay for everything.

Emily decided babysitting would be her way of income this summer because she loves caring for others and loves kids!

She has babysat with her older sister for at least 3 years and has watched from 4 months old to 9 years old!

Her summer goal is to save up as much money as she can to put away in savings and still have some to buy the special items she likes.

Mom says she knows you must work hard for the things you want, and you should have goals not just dreams.

Her goal is to have a ranch with horses and knows it is going to take a lot of hard work to get there!

We are wishing you the best of luck Emily from KX News.

And Emily is not the only young one planning out her summer gigs, Facebook is full of little ones in the community offering to cut grass, babysit and even pick up dog poop.

These are all ways to simply stay safe and get a good lesson out of the summer!