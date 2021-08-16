How are gyms keeping up with the high demand of at-home workout equipment?

Do you prefer to work up a sweat at home or at the gym?

At-home workout equipment, such as Peloton is rising in popularity, leaving others wondering what gyms are doing to keep up.

Being able to get a workout in without walking out your front door can be very convenient.

Peloton, mirror and workout videos such as Insanity and P-90X have made that possible for those looking to save time — but for owners of gyms and fitness centers, this can either be a cause of concern or creativity.

Fitness centers are finding unique ways of keeping up with the high demand for at-home equipment.

Taija Bohn, Director of Family Wellness in Mandan, said, “We were lending out our equipment to help our members to stay active through online classes and our virtual ‘Y’ platform.”

These online fitness classes are still continuing months after all COVID restrictions were lifted, and it’s very popular for their members.

Some, like Walt Gerenz, find that there’s nothing like that one-on-one time with a personal trainer, which is why he prefers pumping the iron at the gym.

“They kind of know me. They know my strengths. And yet, they pile it on a little heavier each time and make me work a little harder,” said Gerenz.

He also said he’s been playing a lot of pickleball at the gym, which is something he’s not able to do at home.



Bohn said there is also another aspect of going to the gym that is not necessarily available when working out at home.

“Many of the members that are returning, they are wanting to be around other people that they saw before when they were coming here. If it’s the group fitness classes, they want to be around those people,” said Bohn.

Programs are also being offered to help those who purchased at-home equipment and are unsure of how to use it.

Of course, with concerns of COVID, proper sanitation procedures are followed to further ensure health and wellness.

Bohn says there has been a 30 percent increase in membership this past July compared to last year.

For more information on the Virtual “Y” program and how to register, head over to https://virtualy.ymca.org.au/register.