MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Holiday Lights on Main were getting the visitors in the Christmas spirit.

Along with the festive Christmas music, kids had the opportunity to eat some candy canes, keep warm by the fire, and even tell Santa their Christmas wishes.

And many families were taking pictures next to the colorful displays.

One family says the lights are getting them excited to celebrate Christmas, they shared with KX News what some of their holiday traditions are.

“We’ll be at home, and I don’t know, my dad can tell you more,” shared attendee Dani Milton.

“We’ll have our family over, and we’ll make a turkey and whatnot,” added Dani’s dad, Danny.

“Turkey? I thought that was for Thanksgiving,” said Dani. “Yeah, I get that a lot, too. We’ll make a ham with it, yep,” added Danny.

Dani says she’s got a special name for Christmas, too.

“Yay day,’ I made it up. Whenever you get presents, you say ‘yay,’ and it’s a day where we give out presents and say ‘yay!'” said Dani.

And if you visit the holiday lights yourself, you might be saying “yay,” too. They’ll be shining bright from 5-10, every night, until January 6.