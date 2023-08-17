BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You may have heard it said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and many local businesses believe that.

KX News visited some thrift stores to find out more about the interest behind them.

“It’s my therapy, it really is, and I call them ’boutiques.’ They’re not ‘thrift shops,’ they’re ’boutiques,'” said Christine Hexom, a frequent shopper at Seeds of Hope Thrift Store in Bismarck. “Yes, it’s just fun. Because you never know what you couldn’t live without until you see it, right?”

August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day, and whether you call them boutiques or thrift shops, employees and customers agree — you’re sure to find something special within their walls.

“It’s changing, it’s constantly changing,” said Jeff Red Bird, an employee at Seeds of Hope. “We’re moving stuff around, new stuff’s going, old stuff’s leaving.”

“Shoes, clothing, you know, cooking items… “

“…and clothing sales! You can’t get clothes at a better price than that,” said Jan Pickar, a shopper at the Arc Thrift Store.

“Oh heavens, no. Even when they’re not on sale. Three dollars normally?” added Tammy Mills, an Arc employee.

“Yeah, that’s less than a coffee — one of those expensive coffees,” said Pickar.

Some people shop at thrift stores because of the affordable prices, and some because they’re looking for a vintage find. But whatever the reason, you can feel great knowing that your money goes to a good cause.

Many local thrift stores donate the proceeds to a charity. For Seeds of Hope, the proceeds go to the Abused Adult Resource Center. And the Arc provides education and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities — such as Lance Jahner, who’s worked at the store for nearly 20 years.

“What do you think is good about working here?” Arc manager Natalie Krein asked Jahner. “Well, I do like to put the trees together sometimes — all the lights, anything, like big stuff, up to here,” said Jahner.

They support good causes at a good price — so you might want to check out what thrifters call the hidden treasures of Bismarck.

“It could be something little, but it just is what you’re looking for, you know,” said Lorrie Husfloen, the assistant manager at Seeds of Hope. “You never know what you’re going to find here.”

Seeds of Hope is located on Main Avenue, and the Arc is on South 12th Street in Bismarck. But there are many more local thrift stores to check out. Here’s a list of a few.