BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday was the first real snow day of the season here in North Dakota.

Snow fell for a couple of hours Monday coating the roads which led to icy roads in Bismarck and rural areas around the capital city.

However, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the highways did stay mostly clear throughout the day.

A major concern was the snow fog causing drivers to travel slowly and with another round of snow expected to hit the area later this week the city already has a plan in place.

“We have one officer Wednesday night scheduled to report,” said Jordan Woroniecki, NDDOT maintenance coordinator. “Just in case there is any emergency response need. And starting Thursday morning we will have our standard staff of 17 trucks will be on the road at 4:30 a.m. plowing all day through the dayshift. And then we’ll have three more guys scheduled for the night shift.”

You can check out road conditions by checking the North Dakota Travel Map.