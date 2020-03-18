Coronavirus

How can we support local businesses while practicing social distancing over coronavirus?

Local News

Businesses and retailers across the country are taking drastic measures by closing or having people work from home, but for locally owned companies, staying open is important to stay afloat.

If you have the means, you can still support your favorite small businesses by purchasing gift cards, shopping locally online, taking advantage of discounts, ordering in and tipping more than usual.

We found an extensive list created by the team at Makewell, to help people in our community and state to support local businesses.

Take a look here.

As we all take necessary precautions, supporting our local communities can seem daunting without venturing out to the physical locations. During the next few weeks, it is important to support these businesses that are dependent on local sales for survival.

