How cold is too cold for recess?

The bitter cold can make it too dangerous to spend time outside.

That changes things for students who rely on recess to burn some pent-up energy during the day.

Elementary students in the Minot Public School system stay indoors when temperatures are colder than 5 below zero or if the windchill is colder than 15 below zero.

At Washington Elementary, Principal Kendo Carlson said they play indoors on days like today. Carlson says teachers have been busy all week with the changes.

“Teachers are very prepared to have some centers set up for kids that they can do some activities, games, computer time, little learning stations where kids are doing manipulatives with some different block things and different stuff like that,” he said.

Carlson encourages parents to continue to dress kids in winter gear, even when recess is inside.

He says there’s help at the school for parents who cannot afford winter gear for their children.