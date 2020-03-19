How Coronavirus is Affecting Local Businesses

The impact on businesses, especially small businesses is wide-spread as people stay home.

The state plans to help owners and employees through what could be many months of turmoil.

Business owners across the state are feeling the effects of coronavirus, forcing them to implement changes that impact not only their ability to stay open but their employee’s hopes of paying the bills.

“We’ve even talked about where ever this goes we may have to shut down the restaurant and even the retail side of things and just wholesale for a while. And keep the markets stocked up,” said Jon Lee, the owner of Bread Poet.

“Well, the biggest fear is for them to tell us to shut everything down. If I have to shut the restaurant down it’s going to be no income, no revenue for us. So, how are we going to pay our bills?” shared Elma Donez, the owner of La Tejana.

Lee and Donez are just two of many business owners who are responsible for not only themselves but their employees.

Each owner shared that they will do what they can as long as their doors are open.

“Right now we’re not adjusting the hours, we are offering take out,” shared Donez.

“Right now we’re truly a small business and as much as disinfecting that we’re doing in our lobby, we feel comfortable right now with people coming in and going. Nobody is eating in our dining area,” said Lee.

As information continues to change, state officials are working together to maintain what was just one week ago, a robust state economy.

“What we’re doing is trying to connect business leaders, whether they’re small business owners or not with state resources that may be available to help,” said Arik Spencer, Greater North Dakota Chamber President & CEO.

Greater North Dakota Chamber along with state officials from the Department of Commerce and Gov. Doug Burgum hosted an hour-long conference call with over 900 callers to give resources to those who will potentially need aid.

“SBA is in the process of approving the governor’s request right now to have North Dakota included in the coronavirus declaration,” said Al Haut, U.S. Small Business Administration District Director.

This declaration will allow small businesses and private nonprofits to apply for economic injury disaster loans.

These funds can be used to pay debts, make payroll, pay accounts payable and other bills.

“The purpose of this call today is to provide information that is helpful right now,” shared Michelle Kommer, the Commissioner for the Department of Commerce.

Thursday’s conference call was the first of many as officials continue to look for ways to keep a strong economy in the state.

Plans remain fluid, and there are more expected options for business owners moving forward.

A number of websites were given through the call to provide business owners with all the information needed:

https://www.ndchamber.com/covid19

https://www.business.nd.gov/resources/COVID19BusinessandEmployerResources/