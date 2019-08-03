How do you beat the summer heat?

We have now reached the hottest point of summer hitting the mid-80s.

That’s about average for this time of year.

The humidity was pretty sticky today. A lot of people cooled down by floating on the river and spending more time indoors.

With school starting in a few weeks, temperatures will be dropping soon and before we know it temperatures will be below freezing.

“Yes, it can be humid out. It’s not always like this but it’s a good time to be out by the water. When it gets too hot and muggy we stay inside,” said Jim Casavant, North Dakota resident.

“What I love about the summer is that it’s really beautiful out and that it’s war, said Finnegan Watton, North Dakota resident.

“It’s not too much for me. I like to always remember that in four to six months we are probably going to have a negative sign in front of the temperature,” said Jesse Casavant, North Dakota resident.

Good news for the upcoming week– temperatures should be cooling down.