How Drones Help Law Enforcement

BISMARCK — Drones played a big role in monitoring last week’s ice jam.

Instead of sending up a helicopter up to get aerial video, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office sent up their drone and released the footage online, giving everyone a view of what homeowners and authorities are dealing with.

The drone helps law enforcement save time and money.

Not only does the Burleigh County Sheriffs Office use it for monitoring floods and ice jams, but also to monitor fires, help locate missing kids and helping officers assess a situation before walking in.

“We like to use the drone instead of an officer going into that area, just to get eyes on that person. Or to track that person. The drones cost a couple thousand dollars and a life, you can’t really put a price on it. So we’re totally fine using a drone in those type of scenarios,” shared Criminal Investigator Jared Lemieux.

To operate a drone, the officers go through training in Minot to be FAA certified.

They must get re-certified every two years.

