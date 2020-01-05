How far would you travel for love?

It’s never too late for love. If you don’t believe in second chances you might change your mind after this.

The excitement was rising as Rob Carstenson saw the plane land in the morning.

He waited years for this. This couple met when they were kids over hot chocolate. But didn’t fully connect until about 10 years ago

“Everything’s been a blessing… all this.. you wouldn’t believe where I was in May and June,” said Carstenson.

You see, Rob is in recovery from alcohol and has been sober since June.

That’s when his friend Cat decided it was time to fully commit. when he was serious about sobriety, she became serious about him.

“Since treatment last time, we’ve opened up and realized we just didn’t’ have the window and nows the window so it’s today you know,” said Carstenson.

Even though Rob has lived in North Dakota for a decade now he says part of them seeing each other today was to make a plan to stay together … in Utah where Cat lives.

Rob never gave up hope. After all the trials he’s been through he wants people to know to keep trying even when it’s hard.

“We have a plan – don’t give up but be real and pursue what you love or you’re not gonna get it,” said Carstenson.