NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Building an all-electric home is less expensive than building a home with oil, gas, or propane appliances.

According to the non-profit New Buildings Institute, all-electric homes save people about $8,000 on construction costs and reduce energy consumption, overall, by 34% compared with mixed energy households.

Electrification refers to the process of replacing technologies that use fossil fuels with those that use electricity as a source of energy. That includes kitchen appliances, air conditioning, heating, and more.

Going full electric can also reduce carbon dioxide emissions, improve indoor air quality and make the switch to renewable energy easier.

“It also provides support for powering homes with renewable energy sources,” said Dr. Janet Reyna from the Department of Energy, “If you have an electrified home that you put a solar panel on, you’re able to use that solar power for your energy uses in the building.”

However, all-electric homes can still result in higher utility bills.

If you live in a place with very hot summers, then it requires more electricity to cool the house down. The same goes for places with very cold winters, like North Dakota.